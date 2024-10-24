Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

MAiD and marginalized people: Coroner’s reports shed light on assisted death in Ontario

By Karandeep Sonu Gaind, Professor of Psychiatry, University of Toronto
MAiD needs safeguards for the vulnerable: Ontario coroner’s reports show more marginalized people receiving Track 2 MAiD, which provides assisted death for those with disability but who are not dying.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
