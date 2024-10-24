Why do I get so anxious after drinking? Here’s the science behind ‘hangxiety’
By Blair Aitken, Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Psychopharmacology, Swinburne University of Technology
Rebecca Rothman, PhD Candidate in Clinical Psychology, School of Health Sciences, Swinburne University of Technology
The morning after might fill you with dread and panic. Your brain is trying to rebalance the chemicals that made you feel relaxed when you were drinking – and you’re probably dehydrated too.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, October 24, 2024