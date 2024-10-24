Tolerance.ca
UN, African Union Should Take Bold Action to Protect Sudanese Civilians

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Makeshift shelters for Sudanese refugees who have fled from Darfur, Sudan to Borota, Chad. © 2023 Zohra Bensemra/Reuters United Nations and African Union member states should begin planning the deployment of a mission to protect civilians in Sudan, where millions of people are displaced and face famine after a year and a half of brutal armed conflict. In a new report to the UN Security Council, UN Secretary-General António Guterres outlines steps member states should take to protect Sudan’s civilians and press the Rapid Support Forces (RSF),…


© Human Rights Watch -
