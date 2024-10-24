Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Does tracking your employees actually make them more productive?

By Melissa A. Wheeler, Senior Lecturer, Graduate School of Business and Law, RMIT University
Should employers prioritise efficiency at all costs? It might seem like a good idea. More processes than ever before can now be automated with robotics, artificial intelligence and other technology.

But in case after case, we’ve also seen technology usher in a whole new era of workplace surveillance. Companies have…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
