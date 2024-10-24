Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Astronomers just found complex carbon molecules in space – a step closer to deciphering the origins of life

By Maria Cunningham, Honorary Senior Lecturer, School of Physics, UNSW Sydney
Life showed up really early on Earth – it needed complex carbon molecules to do so. A new discovery hints that these molecules can survive the harsh conditions when stars are born.The Conversation


