Human Rights Observatory

Why do kids cheat? Is it normal, or should I be worried?

By Penny Van Bergen, Head of School of Education and Professor of Educational Psychology, University of Wollongong
Everyone knows a kid who cheats at Monopoly or backyard cricket. Perhaps they have even cheated on a test at school.

If your notice your own child is doing this, you may worry they are headed for a life of crime.

But in developmental terms, cheating is not usually a cause for concern for kids.

What is cheating?


Cheating occurs when a child behaves dishonestly to gain an unfair advantage. They might pretend to roll a six, peek at others’ cards, score a sports game incorrectly, or use video…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
