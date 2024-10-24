What is stereotactic radiation therapy for prostate cancer? How does it compare to other treatments?
By Sathana Dushyanthen, Academic Specialist & Senior Lecturer in Cancer Sciences & Digital Health| Superstar of STEM| Science Communicator, The University of Melbourne
David Kok, Radiation Oncologist at Peter Mac; Course Coordinator, Masters of Cancer Sciences, The University of Melbourne
A more advanced form of radiation may be able to treat early and advanced prostate cancers. Here’s how it works and why it may better preserve erectile function.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, October 24, 2024