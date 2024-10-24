Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Journalists Ordered to Serve Five Years in Prison in Iran

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Three imprisoned Iranian female journalists, Niloofar Hamedi (L), Elaheh Mohammadi (C) and Narges Mohammadi during the award ceremony of the UNESCO/Guillermo Cano World Press Freedom Prize. © 2023 Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Iran’s judiciary has announced the enforcement of a five-year prison sentence for two journalists accused of “propaganda against the state” over their reporting on the death in custody of Mahsa Jina Amini which sparked nationwide protests in 2022.Elaheh Mohammadi and Niloofar Hamedi, journalists from the “Ham-Mihan” and “Shargh”…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What can the US teach NZ about gun control? More than you might expect
~ Expanding abortion access strengthens democracy, while abortion bans signal broader repression − worldwide study
~ Does tracking your employees actually make them more productive?
~ Most Republican states have made voting harder since 2020. Our research shows how successful they’ve been
~ Want genuine progress towards restoring nature? Follow these 4 steps
~ Friday essay: why it’s time to move beyond truth-telling to Indigenous resurgence
~ For type 2 diabetes, focusing on when you eat – not what – can help control blood sugar
~ Astronomers just found complex carbon molecules in space – a step closer to deciphering the origins of life
~ Why do kids cheat? Is it normal, or should I be worried?
~ Party season is coming. Here are 2 ways to make small talk less awkward
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter