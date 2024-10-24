Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

‘Our nuclear childhood’: the sisters who witnessed H-bomb tests over their Pacific island, and are still coming to terms with the fallout

By Christopher Hill, Associate Professor (Research and Development), Faculty of Business and Creative Industries, University of South Wales
Manchester mayor Andy Burnham suggests the treatment of nuclear test veterans will be the next major UK public scandal to emerge. But how do the local people of Kiritimati recall these tests?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
