Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is America ready for a woman president? Voters’ attitudes to women politicians are radically different from a decade ago

By Angela L. Bos, Dean and Professor, School of Public Service, Boise State University, Boise State University
Daphne Joanna van der Pas, Associate Professor of Political Science, University of Amsterdam
Loes Aaldering, Associate Professor in Comparative Politics, Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam
A decade ago, people did not even agree on the traits that defined women politicians. Now they see women seeking political office as intelligent, rational, analytical, ambitious and moral.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
