Ukraine cannot defeat Russia – the best the west can do is help Kyiv plan for a secure post-war future

By Frank Ledwidge, Senior Lecturer in Military Strategy and Law, University of Portsmouth
A friend of mine, usually an intensely optimistic pro-Ukraine analyst, returned from Ukraine last week and told me: “It’s like the German Army in January 1945.” The Ukrainians are being driven back on all fronts – including in the Kursk province of Russia, which they had opened with much hope and fanfare in August. More importantly, they are running…The Conversation


