Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Many important 20th-century philosophers investigated ghosts – here’s how they explained them

By Matyáš Moravec, Lecturer in Philosophy, Queen's University Belfast
Most people imagine philosophers as rational thinkers who spend their time developing abstract logical theories and strongly reject superstitious beliefs. But several 20th-century philosophers actively investigated spooky topics such as clairvoyance, telepathy – even ghosts.

Many of these philosophers, including Henri Bergson and William James,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ukraine cannot defeat Russia – the best the west can do is help Kyiv plan for a secure post-war future
~ ‘Cosmic inflation’: did the early cosmos balloon in size? A mirror universe going backwards in time may be a simpler explanation
~ Are managers at risk in an AI-driven future?
~ Do recruiters truly understand the aspirations of the new generation of students?
~ Grattan on Friday: a possible Trump victory is making the Albanese government cagey about its 2035 climate target
~ How we solved the mystery of the pink sand on South Australia’s beaches – podcast
~ There’s a crisis in special educational needs provision: here’s the situation across the UK and Ireland
~ Students with special educational needs are years behind their peers – they need specialist teachers in mainstream classrooms
~ The ‘Kamala effect’ on the Latino vote
~ ‘We will not allow others to determine our fate’: Pacific nations dial up pressure on Australia’s fossil fuel exports
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter