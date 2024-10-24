Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Are managers at risk in an AI-driven future?

By Wim Vandekerckhove, Professeur en éthique des affaires, EDHEC Business School
Artificial intelligence has the potential to overshadow human managers. But it could also shift the nature of management to a more human relationship-centred practice.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ukraine cannot defeat Russia – the best the west can do is help Kyiv plan for a secure post-war future
~ ‘Cosmic inflation’: did the early cosmos balloon in size? A mirror universe going backwards in time may be a simpler explanation
~ Many important 20th-century philosophers investigated ghosts – here’s how they explained them
~ Do recruiters truly understand the aspirations of the new generation of students?
~ Grattan on Friday: a possible Trump victory is making the Albanese government cagey about its 2035 climate target
~ How we solved the mystery of the pink sand on South Australia’s beaches – podcast
~ There’s a crisis in special educational needs provision: here’s the situation across the UK and Ireland
~ Students with special educational needs are years behind their peers – they need specialist teachers in mainstream classrooms
~ The ‘Kamala effect’ on the Latino vote
~ ‘We will not allow others to determine our fate’: Pacific nations dial up pressure on Australia’s fossil fuel exports
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter