Do recruiters truly understand the aspirations of the new generation of students?

By Manuelle Malot, Directrice Carrières et NewGen Talent Centre, EDHEC Business School
Geneviève Houriet Segard, Docteur en démographie économique, Directrice adjointe et ingénieur de recherche à l’EDHEC NewGen Talent Centre, EDHEC Business School
A study compares what students and recent graduates want from their jobs with what recruiters think they want.

As industries face a talent shortage, recent graduates have become highly sought after across all sectors, job functions and organisational types. Attracting…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
