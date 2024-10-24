There’s a crisis in special educational needs provision: here’s the situation across the UK and Ireland
By Cathryn Knight, Senior Lecturer in Psychology in Education, University of Bristol
Joanne Banks, Assistant Professor in Inclusive Education, Trinity College Dublin
Noel Purdy, Director of Research and Scholarship, Stranmillis University College, A College of Queen's University, Belfast, Queen's University Belfast
Across the UK and Ireland, there are far fewer places available in specialist schools and classes for the number of children identified with needs significant enough to warrant a place.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, October 24, 2024