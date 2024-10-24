Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘We will not allow others to determine our fate’: Pacific nations dial up pressure on Australia’s fossil fuel exports

By Liam Moore, Lecturer in International Politics and Policy, James Cook University
Tuvalu’s Prime Minister Feleti Teo took to a stage in Apia, Samoa, on Thursday morning to say something pointed. Planned fossil fuel expansions in nations such as Australia represented, for his nation, a “death sentence”. The phrase “death sentence”, Teo said, had not been chosen lightly. He followed up with this: “We will not sit quietly and allow others to determine our fate.”

Teo chose the moment for this broadside well – on…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Stalking rates in Australia are still shockingly high – one simple strategy might help
~ Why Woolworths workers can’t sleep at night: inside the supermarket giant’s controversial ‘Framework’
~ ‘A small fragment hit my son, killing him’: Rohingya refugee tells of terror of intensifying Myanmar conflict
~ Moroccan Court Overturns Landmark Marital Rape Conviction
~ Frontex: Act to Save Lives at Sea
~ Myanmar/Bangladesh: Rohingya community facing gravest threats since 2017
~ Lee Miller helped shape our understanding of war. Her life as a photojournalist echo in those working today
~ With 7 states deciding everything, can Trump and Harris reach the remaining swing voters – without alienating others?
~ We discovered a new fossil species of prehistoric fish
~ How do genes shape the structures in our brains? We studied 70,000 people and found new links to ADHD and Parkinson’s
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter