Human Rights Observatory

‘A small fragment hit my son, killing him’: Rohingya refugee tells of terror of intensifying Myanmar conflict

By Amnesty International
I never truly wanted to come to Bangladesh.  I lost my youngest son in a bomb blast on 1 August while he was playing outside the house. He was 4 years old and was one of the most loved members of the family. He was playing with his siblings and, being the youngest, he couldn’t […] The post ‘A small fragment hit my son, killing him’: Rohingya refugee tells of terror of intensifying Myanmar conflict appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
