Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Moroccan Court Overturns Landmark Marital Rape Conviction

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Moroccan policemen stand guard outside the tribunal of Rabat on April 13, 2023. © 2023 Fadel Senna/AFP via Getty Images On October 10, the Tangiers Court of Cassation overturned the 2019 conviction of a man for raping his wife, which had been hailed as Morocco’s first ruling to explicitly criminalize marital rape. By referring the case back to the Tangiers Appeals Court, which had sentenced the man to two years imprisonment and ordered him to pay a fine and compensation to the victim, the Cassation Court has effectively annulled a critical legal precedent…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘A small fragment hit my son, killing him’: Rohingya refugee tells of terror of intensifying Myanmar conflict
~ Frontex: Act to Save Lives at Sea
~ Myanmar/Bangladesh: Rohingya community facing gravest threats since 2017
~ Lee Miller helped shape our understanding of war. Her life as a photojournalist echo in those working today
~ With 7 states deciding everything, can Trump and Harris reach the remaining swing voters – without alienating others?
~ We discovered a new fossil species of prehistoric fish
~ How do genes shape the structures in our brains? We studied 70,000 people and found new links to ADHD and Parkinson’s
~ Want to built healthier cities? Make room for bird and tree diversity
~ We tried a different preschool curriculum to prevent youth crime. Checking in 20 years later, it worked
~ Outback noir and Gothic creepiness: the uncanny is never far away in Martine Kropowski’s Everywhere We Look
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter