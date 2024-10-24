Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Frontex: Act to Save Lives at Sea

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Médécins Sans Frontières rescue crew help a man on board following a rescue in the central Mediterranean Sea, September 20, 2024.  © 2024 Mohamad Cheblak/MSF Frontex, the EU border agency, does not normally inform nongovernmental rescue ships in the Mediterranean when it spots boats in distress or regularly issue emergency alerts.This has contributed to avoidable delays and tragic shipwrecks as well as to people being forcibly returned to countries where they face abuse.A new campaign asks Frontex to uphold its EU and international law obligations and our shared…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
