Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar/Bangladesh: Rohingya community facing gravest threats since 2017

By Amnesty International
Newly arrived Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh need urgent access to food, shelter and medical attention after enduring the worst violence against their communities since the Myanmar military-led campaign in 2017, Amnesty International said today. Testimony shows how Rohingya families forced to leave their homes in Myanmar have been caught in the middle of increasingly fierce […] The post Myanmar/Bangladesh: Rohingya community facing gravest threats since 2017 appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
