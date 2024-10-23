Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How do genes shape the structures in our brains? We studied 70,000 people and found new links to ADHD and Parkinson’s

By Luis M. García Marín, Postdoctoral Researcher, Brain & Mental Health Program, QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute
Miguel E. Rentería, Associate Professor, QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute
The world’s largest genetic study on the size of specific brain parts has revealed hundreds of clues about how some health conditions develop.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
