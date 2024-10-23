Want to built healthier cities? Make room for bird and tree diversity
By Rachel Buxton, Assistant Professor, Department of Biology, Carleton University
Emma J. Hudgins, Lecturer, School of Agriculture, Food and Ecosystem Sciences, The University of Melbourne
Stephanie Prince Ware, Senior Research Scientist, Public Health Agency of Canada and Adjunct professor, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Tree and bird diversity has been linked to a number of positive mental health outcomes. It is time that urban planners interested in human well-being take biodiversity into account.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, October 23, 2024