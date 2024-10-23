Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Want to built healthier cities? Make room for bird and tree diversity

By Rachel Buxton, Assistant Professor, Department of Biology, Carleton University
Emma J. Hudgins, Lecturer, School of Agriculture, Food and Ecosystem Sciences, The University of Melbourne
Stephanie Prince Ware, Senior Research Scientist, Public Health Agency of Canada and Adjunct professor, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Tree and bird diversity has been linked to a number of positive mental health outcomes. It is time that urban planners interested in human well-being take biodiversity into account.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
