Human Rights Observatory

Experts demand answers from Russia over award-winning Ukrainian journalist’s death

For more than half a year, the family of award-winning Ukrainian journalist Victoria Roshchyna have lived in torment, seeking answers about their daughter’s fate, after she disappeared while reporting from Russian-occupied territory in eastern Ukraine. 


