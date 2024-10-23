Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘It just lifted me’: new research suggests shared reading groups combat loneliness – and the effects can be astounding

By Juliane Roemhild, Senior Lecturer in English, La Trobe University
Sara James, Senior Lecturer, Sociology, La Trobe University
In Eleanor Rigby, the Beatles asked: “All the lonely people – where do they all come from?” The answer to that question is complex, but loneliness is a widespread feeling among Australians. One in three people feel lonely, and one in six experience severe loneliness.

The findings of our research suggest…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
