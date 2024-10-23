Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon: Israeli Strikes on Financial Group are War Crimes

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A damaged site of one of the branches of Al-Qard al-Hassan, a financial institution linked to Hezbollah, following Israeli airstrikes on October 20, 2024, in Chiyah, Lebanon. © 2024 Mohamed Azakir/Reuters (Beirut) – The Israeli military’s repeated strikes on the Hezbollah-affiliated financial institution al-Qard al-Hassan in Lebanon indicate deliberate attacks on civilian structures that amount to war crimes, Human Rights Watch said today. Overnight Israeli attacks on October 20, 2024, struck nearly 30 offices belonging to al-Qard al-Hassan in southern Lebanon,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ US election: why more men and fewer white women say they will vote for Trump
~ DIY musicians: how digital ‘bedroom pop’ has transformed the music industry
~ Bank of Canada’s latest interest rate cut: Monetary policy is not enough to address economic issues on its own
~ Harris and Trump differ widely on gun rights, death penalty and other civil liberties questions
~ Abortion is back in the headlines in Australia. The debates in the United States tell us why
~ Unemployment’s up, house prices are stagnating. But is the Victorian economy doing as badly as it seems?
~ Cultural burning isn’t just important to Indigenous culture – it’s essential to Australia’s disaster management
~ If a Year 12 student gets an early offer for uni, does it mean they stop trying?
~ Being mentally flexible might influence our attitudes to vaccination, a new study shows
~ ‘It just lifted me’: new research suggests shared reading groups combat loneliness – and the effects can be astounding
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter