Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Zimbabwe’s water supply is in crisis: how political interference and underfunding did the damage

By Gwinyai Regis Taruvinga, Postdoctoral research fellow, University of the Witwatersrand
Water in Zimbabwe needs to be managed at a local level, so that communities have a say in their own water supply. First, the government will need to upgrade water systems.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How to stay safe in cyberspace: 5 essential reads
~ South Africa’s massive Sasol petrochemical plant faces serious challenges – new report
~ IMF isn’t doing enough to support Africa: billions could be made available through special drawing rights
~ California’s governor blocked landmark AI safety laws. Here’s why it’s such a key ruling for the future of AI worldwide
~ From a salty breeze to the stench of sewage, here’s how smell affects our ocean experience and reflects changing seas
~ Research shows our understanding of ‘posh’ words is all wrong
~ BFI London Film Festival 2024 – a cinema academic’s look at the year ahead on the big screen
~ Schools need a new approach in identifying special educational needs
~ Cuba’s power grid collapse reveals the depth of the country’s economic crisis
~ Immunotherapy was meant to defeat cancer – what happened to the great promise?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter