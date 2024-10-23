California’s governor blocked landmark AI safety laws. Here’s why it’s such a key ruling for the future of AI worldwide
By Irfan Mehmood, Associate Professor in Business Analytics and AI, University of Bradford
Kamran Mahroof, Associate Professor, Supply Chain Analytics, University of Bradford
In a world where artificial intelligence is rapidly shaping the future, California has found itself at a critical juncture. The US state’s governor, Gavin Newsom, recently blocked a key AI safety bill aimed at tightening regulations on generative AI development.
The Safe and Secure Innovation for Frontier Artificial Intelligence Models Act (SB…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, October 23, 2024