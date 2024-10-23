Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From a salty breeze to the stench of sewage, here’s how smell affects our ocean experience and reflects changing seas

By Jieling Xiao, Reader in Architecture and Sensory Environments, School of Architecture and Design, Birmingham City University
Apart from the breathtaking sight of vast blue waters or the rhythmic sound of crashing waves, the vivid smell of the sea ties us to the rhythms of nature and the ebb and flow of the tides. The salty freshness of a coastal breeze or the distinctive scent of seaweed can transport us back to memories of seaside holidays, fishing trips, or childhood adventures.

A “smellscape” is the perceived smell environment which can be fleeting or may build over time, depending on our past…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
