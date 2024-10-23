Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

BFI London Film Festival 2024 – a cinema academic’s look at the year ahead on the big screen

By Louis Bayman, Associate Professor in Department of Film Studies, University of Southampton
This year’s London Film Festival boasted 254 feature and short films, with an all-time high of 44% of the films screened by female and non-binary directors. But the festival’s most newsworthy event concerned a film that wasn’t screened at all.

To the dismay of its director, Havana Marking, the documentary Undercover:…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
