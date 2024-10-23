Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Liam Payne: the death of a favourite celebrity can be painful – but collective grief can help

By Sam Carr, Reader in Education with Psychology and Centre for Death and Society, University of Bath
Chao Fang, Lecturer in Sociology, Deputy Director of the Centre for Ageing and the Life Course, University of Liverpool
Early experiences with a favourite star can become deeply embedded in a person’s identity, acting as enduring sources of comfort, inspiration, and self-expression.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How different people around the world understand democracy – and why it matters
~ How advertising jingles influence our buying choices (and why we can still sing them decades later)
~ Quality of life continues to slide in South Africa’s key economic province, Gauteng – new survey
~ Nationality shapes who we view as workplace leaders
~ The effects of binge drinking on teenagers’ brain development
~ As more Americans go ‘no contact’ with their parents, they live out a dilemma at the heart of Shakespeare’s ‘King Lear’
~ How beef became a marker of American identity
~ Americans use the Book of Revelation to talk about immigration – and always have
~ Halloween candy binges can overload your gut microbiome – a gut doctor explains how to minimize spooking your helpful bacteria
~ Both Harris and Trump have records on space policy − an international affairs expert examines where they differ when it comes to the final frontier
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter