Human Rights Observatory

How different people around the world understand democracy – and why it matters

By Scott Williamson, Associate Professor, Department of Politics and International Relations, University of Oxford
Eddy S. F. Yeung, PhD Candidate in Political Science, Emory University
Jonathan A Chu, Assistant Professor, Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, National University of Singapore
Most people in most countries say they want to be governed democratically. Because democracy’s appeal is so powerful, governments and political leaders everywhere claim to be supporters of democracy.

Take China, for instance. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has ruled for decades under a single-party system, a system that contrasts sharply with traditional definitions of democracy. Democratic systems emphasise competitive elections for key leaders,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
