The effects of binge drinking on teenagers’ brain development

By Samuel Suárez Suárez, Profesor Ayudante Doctor, Departamento de Ciencias de la Salud, Área de Psicología Básica, Universidad de Burgos
Jose Manuel Pérez García, Docente en el Departamento de Psicología de la Educación y Psicobiología, UNIR - Universidad Internacional de La Rioja
Alcohol is deeply rooted in our cultures and habits, and in most Western countries, its significant economic weight grants it a much more favourable legal status and social perception than other drugs.

This is likely why teenagers consider it the safest drug they can take, despite the fact that it is the leading risk factor for premature death and disability…The Conversation


