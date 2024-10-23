Tolerance.ca
Why the margin of error matters more than ever in reading 2024 election polls – a pollster with 30 years of experience explains

By Doug Schwartz, Director of the Quinnipiac Poll, Quinnipiac University
In just about any discussion of a poll about the very close presidential race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, you’ll hear the phrase “within the poll’s margin of error.” Those words signal that it is a tight race with no clear leader, even if one of them has a slightly larger percentage of support, like…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
