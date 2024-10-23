Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Politics with Michelle Grattan: Sally McManus on what unions want from Labor and Innes Willox on business wish list for Dutton

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
we're joined by ACTU secretary Sally McManus and Innes Willox, the head of the Australian Industry Group, one of the peak employer groups to talk about the state of IR laws and the CFMEU.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
