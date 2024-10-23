Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Submission by Human Rights Watch on Türkiye to the Human Rights Committee

By Human Rights Watch
This submission aims to contribute to the Human Rights Committee’s (“the Committee”) upcoming review of Türkiye’s compliance with the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (“ICCPR” or “the Covenant”).It focuses on the following key areas of concern – (1) Attacks on freedom of expression, assembly and association through arbitrary restrictions on liberty and abusive criminal proceedings reliant on unforeseeable counterterrorism legislation and criminal defamation laws; 2) Restrictions on social media and online content limiting the right to freedom of expression and to receive and…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Flock is a refreshing play about the complex reality of growing up in care
~ Why Trump’s messaging is becoming more extreme, a mathematician explains
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Sally McManus on what unions want from Labor and Innes Willox on business wish list for Dutton
~ Cuba: Amnesty International designates four persons as prisoners of conscience in the midst of a new wave of state repression
~ Can a ‘Trumpist’ approach to politics work in Australia?
~ Majority of NZ researchers see Māori Indigenous knowledge as relevant to their work – but there is a gender divide
~ Australia’s points system for jobseekers is failing 4 in 10, putting their payments at risk
~ Oman: New Social Security Law Step in the Right Direction
~ Uganda: Criminalization shrinks online civic space for LGBTQ people – report
~ With northern Gaza desperate and hungry, Israel’s actions are shaking the world order to its core
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter