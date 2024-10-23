Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Should a big tech tax fund news? A new report reopens debate on platforms and media

By Rod Sims, Professor in the practice of public policy and antitrust, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
Implementing a levy on companies like Google and Meta to pay for news media would be difficult. But there is a way forward.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
