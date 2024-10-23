Tolerance.ca
LNP lead reduced as Queensland election approaches; US election remains very close

By Adrian Beaumont, Election Analyst (Psephologist) at The Conversation; and Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
The Queensland state election is this Saturday, with polls closing at 7pm AEDT. There are 93 single-member seats, with Queensland having no upper house. At the 2020 election, Labor won 52 of the 93 seats, the Liberal National Party (LNP) 34 and all others seven. Labor won the two-party statewide vote by an estimated 53.2–46.8.

There have been two recently released Queensland polls, with both showing a reduction in the LNP lead from landslide margins the last time the same polls were released.…The Conversation


