Thailand: Vietnamese Activist at Risk of Forced Return

By Human Rights Watch
(Bangkok) – The Thai government should immediately reject Vietnam's request to extradite an Indigenous Montagnard human rights activist and permit him to resettle abroad, Human Rights Watch said today.Y Quynh Bdap, 32, an activist from the Ede ethnic group of Vietnam's Central Highlands, fled the country in 2018 after authorities placed him under intense surveillance after an overseas trip. Following an extradition request by Vietnamese authorities, Thai police arrested him in June 2024. He is at risk of torture and other serious abuses in…


