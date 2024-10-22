Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

No home left behind: a postcode approach to electrification

By Gill Armstrong, Researcher in architecture and urban planning, Climateworks Centre
Portia Odell, System Lead - Cities, Climateworks Centre
Getting off gas at home is healthier, cheaper and better for the planet. Now the Electrify 2515 community pilot project promises to demonstrate household electrification at scale.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
