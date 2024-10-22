The best government money can buy? How New Zealanders feel about political party funding
By Mona Krewel, Senior Lecturer in Comparative Politics, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Jack Vowles, Professor of Political Science, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
A near majority of people are concerned government is unduly influenced by ‘big interests’. But party funding laws are complex and overdue for reform.
- Tuesday, October 22, 2024