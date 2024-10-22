Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

War and the supernatural: former Congolese soldiers recall the ritual practices used to prepare for battle

By Dostin Lakika, Research Associate, University of the Witwatersrand
War takes a toll on soldiers’ bodies and minds. To prepare for battle, soldiers are taken through various forms of training. Part of this training aims to strip candidates of their civilian values and inculcate military culture.

While armies have access to an array of contemporary strategies and weaponry during training, one element isn’t often discussed: the rituals incorporated in training and those performed before engaging in warfare.

Rituals include the magico-religious practices performed for various purposes, such as seeking blessing, power or protection or even imbibing…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
