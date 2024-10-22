Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The gas crisis is not over yet

By Michael Bradshaw, Professor of Global Energy, Warwick Business School, University of Warwick
Louis Fletcher, Research Fellow in Energy and Climate Politics, University of Warwick
Policy and luck have bought Europe a reprieve from the heights gas prices reached between the winters of 2022 and 2023, but prices are climbing again and the global gas market remains precariously balanced.

Rising tensions in the Middle East could upend it. If conflict spills into the Persian Gulf, it could disrupt shipments of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Qatar that equal…


Read complete article

© The Conversation
