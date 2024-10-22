Donald Trump is planning more trade barriers if he becomes president – but they didn’t work last time
By Mark Johnson, Professor of Operations Management, Warwick Business School, University of Warwick
Mehmet Chakkol, Associate Professor of Operations Management, Warwick Business School, University of Warwick
Donald Trump loves tariffs. Making things more expensive if they come from foreign countries is at the heart of his bid for a second term in the White House.
“Tariffs are the greatest thing ever invented,” he said in September 2024 at a town hall event in Michigan. And he has promised that if he becomes US president again, he will impose an across-the-board tariff of up to 20% on imports – and even…
- Tuesday, October 22, 2024