Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

People around the world are using courts to question whether climate policies are fair – new study

By Annalisa Savaresi, Senior Lecturer, Environmental Law, University of Stirling
Joana Setzer, Associate Professorial Research Fellow, Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment, London School of Economics and Political Science
Coal workers suing their government over job losses. Indigenous people using the courts to block wind farms or anti-deforestation policies that violate their cultural rights. What these cases have in common is they challenge the fairness of climate policies and projects themselves.

Our new study, carried out with researchers from 16 universities and published in Nature Sustainability, finds that cases like these are increasingly being filed all over the world.

We coined the term “just transition…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The whip-poor-will has been an omen of death for centuries − what happened to this iconic bird of American horror?
~ Victorian ghost photographs amused viewers with spooky thrills
~ Civilian support for military coups isn’t a bug – it’s a feature
~ On Ukraine, candidate Trump touts his role as dealmaker while Harris sticks with unwavering support
~ Don’t panic reading ‘electoral process porn’: There are plenty of safeguards to make sure voters’ wishes are respected
~ Nebraska Democrats hope Omaha will be a ‘blue dot’ on the state’s red electoral map − and their lawn sign is a vibe
~ How pollsters have adapted to changing technology and voters who don’t answer the phone
~ Florida and North Carolina are making it easier for people to vote after the hurricanes – but some risks remain
~ Colonialism’s legacy has left Caribbean nations much more vulnerable to hurricanes
~ Women are at a higher risk of dying from heart disease − in part because doctors don’t take major sex and gender differences into account
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter