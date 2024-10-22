Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Increased International Scrutiny over Belarus Crimes

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Belarusian riot police block participants at an opposition rally in Minsk, Belarus, shortly before parliamentary and local elections, and in the aftermath of the controversial presidential election results which were officially declared in favor of Alexander Lukashenko, November 15, 2020.  © 2020 AP Photo On September 30, Lithuania asked the International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor to investigate serious crimes committed by the Belarusian authorities against its citizens. Following years of brutal crackdowns on civil society, journalists, and opposition…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The whip-poor-will has been an omen of death for centuries − what happened to this iconic bird of American horror?
~ Victorian ghost photographs amused viewers with spooky thrills
~ Civilian support for military coups isn’t a bug – it’s a feature
~ On Ukraine, candidate Trump touts his role as dealmaker while Harris sticks with unwavering support
~ Don’t panic reading ‘electoral process porn’: There are plenty of safeguards to make sure voters’ wishes are respected
~ Nebraska Democrats hope Omaha will be a ‘blue dot’ on the state’s red electoral map − and their lawn sign is a vibe
~ How pollsters have adapted to changing technology and voters who don’t answer the phone
~ Florida and North Carolina are making it easier for people to vote after the hurricanes – but some risks remain
~ Colonialism’s legacy has left Caribbean nations much more vulnerable to hurricanes
~ Women are at a higher risk of dying from heart disease − in part because doctors don’t take major sex and gender differences into account
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter