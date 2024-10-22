Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cameroon after Paul Biya: poverty, uncertainty and a precarious succession battle

By David E Kiwuwa, Associate Professor of International Studies, University of Nottingham
Cameroon’s President Paul Biya is 91 years old. He is Africa’s oldest head of state and only one has served longer: President Teodoro Obiang Nguema of neighbouring Equatorial Guinea, who is 82 years old.

Biya has been Cameroon’s president since 1982. Prior to that, he was prime minister from 1975.

In recent weeks there has been growing speculation about the nonagenarian’s health. Some rumours even suggested…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Israel/Lebanon: Branches of Hezbollah-affiliated financial institution not military targets
~ View from The Hill: We have bigger issues around freedom of speech than Lidia Thorpe’s noisy protest
~ Breast cancer: why it’s difficult to treat and what new approaches are on the horizon
~ US election 2024: getting out the youth vote will be crucial in a knife-edge contest
~ How the #MeToo movement has shaped how women write crime fiction
~ Standing desks are bad for your health – new study
~ YouTube is limiting recommendations of weight and fitness videos to teenagers – but more wide-ranging change is needed
~ Chris Hoy reveals that he has terminal cancer – here’s how to spot early signs of prostate cancer
~ Kim Jong-un sends North Korean troops to fight in Ukraine – here’s what this means for the war
~ How finance can be part of the solution to the world’s biodiversity crisis
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter