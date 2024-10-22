Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Standing desks are bad for your health – new study

By Jack McNamara, Senior Lecturer in Clinical Exercise Physiology, University of East London
The global market for standing desks is booming, projected to reach US$12.6 billion by 2032 (£9.7 billion). These desks have been hailed as a simple fix for the health risks associated with sitting all day. However, recent research suggests that standing might not be the health booster many hoped for.

A new study from Australia involving over 83,000 participants found that prolonged standing may not improve heart health…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
