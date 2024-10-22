How finance can be part of the solution to the world’s biodiversity crisis
By Emma O'Donnell, Research Assistant, Environmental Change Institute and PhD Candidate, Nature-based Solutions Initiative, University of Oxford
Jimena Alvarez, Lead, Greening Finance for Nature, Global Finance and Economy Group, Environmental Change Institute, University of Oxford
Nicola Ranger, Director and Senior Research Fellow, Global Finance Group, Environmental Change Institute, University of Oxford
More than half of the world’s total GDP is at least moderately dependent on nature. Yet arguably, there is no economy (or life) without nature. A quarter of animal and planet species are now threatened,…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, October 22, 2024