Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From Camilla to the ‘ugly’ Elizabeth of Austria: a problematic history of obsessing over royal women’s looks

By Darius von Guttner Sporzynski, Historian, Australian Catholic University
Magdalena Biniaś-Szkopek, Profesor of History, Adam Mickiewicz University
Robert Tomczak, Post-doc in History, Adam Mickiewicz University
Elizabeth of Austria, hailed the ‘mother of kings’, is still remembered more for her supposed lack of beauty than for her political legacy.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
