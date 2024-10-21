Are academics more likely to answer emails from ‘Melissa’ or ‘Rahul’? The answer may not surprise you
By Megan MacKenzie, Professor and Simons Chair in International Law and Human Security, Simon Fraser University
Benjamin E. Goldsmith, Professor of Political Science, Australian National University
As our research shows, Australian academics responded differently to potential PhD students, depending on the racial background of their name.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, October 21, 2024